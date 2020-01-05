|
|
WAGNER, Nancy D. (88) passed away on Dec 23, 2019. She was married for 36 years to Howard Wagner, until his death in 1994. Also preceding her in death is beloved son David Wagner, mother Faye Hawkes, and brother Edwin J (Jack) Hawkes. Nancy is survived by daughter Amy (Ron) Hess; grandsons Samuel (Adrianna) Wagner and Thomas (Brittany) Wagner; and great grandchildren Beck and Cecelia. She is survived by sisters-in-law Mary Creager, Dorothy (Rich) Erickson, Betty Hawkes; her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews - all of whom she loved dearly, and friends too numerous to list. Nancy graduated from Fairview High School, Monticello Junior College and The Ohio State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 10 years and her love of teaching continued throughout her life. She loved to research and collect antiques. Nancy would teach through presentations on antiques, samplers, floral arranging, and various other subjects. Nancy also owned and operated The Yankee Peddler in Fairborn OH for 13 years after taking over when Howard passed away in 1994. She was a fan of most sports, especially professional tennis, college football and basketball and watching the horse races making up the U.S. Triple Crown (The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes). She also derived happiness from participating in community activities! Nancy was the force behind preserving historic structures in Beavercreek, was a founder and first president (1986-1991) of the Beavercreek Historical Society, creator of the living history program within Beavercreek elementary schools for Wartinger Park and was "a tireless volunteer whose perseverance has given residents a knowledge of our past, pride in our present and a vision for the future (through preservation)." In addition to her work with the Beavercreek Historical Society, Nancy also was highly involved in these organizations: Beavercreek Friends of the Library (past president), Beavercreek Women's League (past president), Dayton Children's Medical Center (Women's Board), City of Beavercreek- Records Commission (historical structures), Dayton Antique Study Club (past president, secretary, program chair),Dayton Woman's Club (Board of Directors, various roles), Delta Gamma Sorority alumnae, Junior League of Dayton (Executive Committee, sustainer), Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Folk Art Association, Twigs (Auxiliary of Children's Medical center, past member), Winterthur Guild. Nancy Wagner's honors include: Greene County Women's Hall of Fame (2001), Honorary Mayer of Beavercreek and Marshall of July 4th Parade (1995), Cultural Activities Award, City of Beavercreek (1995), AARP Woman's Hall of Fame (1994). Needless to say, she will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a memorial contribution to: The Beavercreek Historical Society (Beavercreek Historical Society, 478 Orchard Lane, Beavercreek OH 45434). Visitation will be held Monday January 6th from 3-5pm and Tuesday January 7th from 10 11am at Newcomer- Beavercreek. Funeral service at 11am and burial to follow. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020