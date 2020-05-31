Nancy WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON, Nancy Jane Age 67, of Sacramento, CA, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home. She was born August 23, 1953 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Washington Sr. and mother Fannie R. Washington; sisters, Mary F. Scott and Fannie C. Washington; brother, Walter H. Washington. She is survived by a daughter Dana Kent, Tempe, AZ and a son, Ronald Kent Jr. (Michele) Sacramento, CA; four brothers, Robert John Washington Jr., LA, CA, Charles E. Washington (Valli) Dayton, OH, Marcus D. Washington, Dayton, OH, and Toby Washington (Cynthia) Chicago IL. A memorial service will be held in Dayton, OH at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
