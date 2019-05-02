|
WEITENDORF, Nancy Ellen 101, formerly of Dayton OH died April 8, 2019 at Logan Elm Healthcare. Born December 28, 1917 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel (Hughes) Zelinski. She married Thomas Carl Weitendorf on Memorial Day Weekend in 1941. The two were married for 69 years. Survived by children, Sue Twining and Karl (Rita) Weitendorf; grandchildren, Cathryn (Kyle) Stanley, Jamie Twining and Karl (Tiffany) Twining; great-grandchildren, Clara Stanley, Nate Twining, Hayden and Bella Twining. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Weitendorf; brother Paul Zelinski; and son-in-law, Jim Twining. She was a member of David's United Church of Christ in Dayton, OH for 42 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound St, Circleville, OH 43113. Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Women's Lantern Fellowship, c/o Ohio Conference United Church of Christ, 6161 Busch Blvd. Suite 100, Columbus, OH 43229-2547.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019