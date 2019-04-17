ZIMMERMAN (Lemen), Nancy J. 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1931 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Emilie M. (Sollars) Lemen. Nancy graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1949, and majored in English Literature at DePauw University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1953. She was also a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Upon graduation, Nancy worked as a Legal Secretary for Squire, Sanders and Dempsey in Cleveland and for Durfey, Martin, Browne in Springfield. Later, she managed the books of Suncraft Products for many years. She married local attorney, Charles B. Zimmerman Jr., also of Springfield, who preceded her in death in 2005. Nancy was very active in the Springfield community. She was a member of the Junior Service League, the Young Women's Mission, the Springfield Country Club and the Polo Club. She was the Clark Memorial Home Secretary for many years and a regular money counter for First Lutheran Church. Nancy was an avid Wittenberg basketball and football supporter and a talented golfer, known for her smooth swing. Most importantly, Nancy was an incredibly interested and supportive sister, aunt, great aunt and wife. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Lemen) Brougher and sister-in-law, Cookie (Zimmerman) Stevens; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brad) Smith, Bill (Deanna) Brougher, Beth (Jane Kullmann) Brougher, Katy (Chris) Collier, Nancy (Don) Benincasa, Kathy Stevens, Eric Stevens and David Stevens; fourteen great nieces and nephews; cousin Stephen (Sherri) Sullivan and close friends Stephanie Winwood and Vivian Carter. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Richard Black, her brother-in-law, Charley Brougher, and her aunt, Libby Sullivan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, with Pastor Alyssa Mazzei officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11a.m., prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Clark Memorial Home, 106 Kewbury Rd., Springfield, OH 45504 and First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, OH 45501. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary