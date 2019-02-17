ZUKOWITZ, Nancy Ann Age 86 of West Alexandria, Oh. passed away Sat. Jan. 26, 2019 in Dayton. She was born in Lanier Township, OH. on Nov. 23, 1932 to John and Edna (Buehner) Cotterman. Nancy was a graduate of Lanier High School. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ingomar, OH. She was also a member of the Short Wing Piper Club. For many years, she and her husband, Dick owned and operated Zukowitz's IGA in West Alexandria, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zukowitz in 2013. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Mark McKinley, West Alexandria, OH., her granddaughter, Sarah (Kevin) Wellwood, Georgetown, MA., one great granddaughter, Brenna Wellwood, a brother, Dale Cotterman, Dayton, OH and sister, Mary Buettner, New Lebanon, OH., and nieces and nephews. Also deceased were two brothers, John Cotterman, Henry Cotterman and a sister, Martha Ellen Henry. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar, OH. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to the church. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary