SHAH, Nandlal Chimanlal July 3, 1933 to November 1, 2019 On Friday, November 1, 2019 the doors of heaven opened to welcome Dr. Nandlal Chimanlal Shah home after a fulfilling and impactful life. He was our beloved father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 86 of natural causes. N.C. Shah was born in the village of Sadra, Gujarat State, India on July 3, 1933 to Chimanlal and Dahiben Shah. Brought up in a very modest childhood in Modhwada Ni Pol, Ahmedabad, in the absence of electricity, he used streetlamps to study. He went on to receive a Doctorate in Medicine from B. J. Medical College and further clinical training at Civil Hospital. He married Indiraben Shah and immigrated to Kenya where he served as a general practitioner for nine years. After passing tough medical examinations, in December 1969 he ambitiously immigrated to the United States. He completed subspecialty training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, New York. Working multiple jobs while in training, he was able to trailblaze a path to citizenship for his immediate and extended family. He was recruited to Ashville, North Carolina from Peoria, Illinois to become the Medical Director of Thoms Rehabilitation Hospital prior to settling in Charlotte, North Carolina for thirty years. He was a devout Hindu. He was a proud member of Lions Club and was a Freemason. He was a self-taught musician and enjoyed playing the Indian tabla. In honor of his beloved mother Dahiba, he funded the building of Dahiba Samaj Bhavan Community Center in his native India. He is survived by his two sons Sandip and Tushar, his endeared daughter-in-law Bina, and his four grandchildren Monica, Anand, Milan, and Anjali. He is preceded in death by his wife Indiraben in 2010. His memory will be cherished fondly by his family, relatives, friends, and patients. He was a nurturing father and grandfather, supportive relative, community leader, quintessential physician, grateful immigrant, and a humble self-made man. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home and Crematory, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made in his name to Pratham USA. To celebrate his 86 years of life, our goal is to fund the education of 86 students. To donate, please use the link below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-nandlal-chimanlal-shah The following hotel is recommended for our out of town guests: Fairfield Inn & Suites Dayton South, 8035 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45458, (937) 428-7736.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019