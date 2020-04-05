|
SARTIN, Nanette 58, of Springfield, passed away April 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 20, 1961 in Whitehouse, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Ruby (Conley) Baldridge. Nanette was a member of United Holiness Church. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Rodney Sartin; three children, Patricia Sartin, Scottie Baldridge, and Jacob Sartin; grandchildren, Leah, Abby, Scottie Brent, Josiah, Aaron, Andrew, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Brinley, Bryley, Reese, and Riley; siblings, Roxanne Anderson, Deb Gray, Sue Miller, and Rusty Baldridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Baldridge, and by her parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020