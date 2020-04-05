Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette SARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette SARTIN


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette SARTIN Obituary
SARTIN, Nanette 58, of Springfield, passed away April 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 20, 1961 in Whitehouse, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Ruby (Conley) Baldridge. Nanette was a member of United Holiness Church. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Rodney Sartin; three children, Patricia Sartin, Scottie Baldridge, and Jacob Sartin; grandchildren, Leah, Abby, Scottie Brent, Josiah, Aaron, Andrew, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Brinley, Bryley, Reese, and Riley; siblings, Roxanne Anderson, Deb Gray, Sue Miller, and Rusty Baldridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Baldridge, and by her parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now