HUFF, Nannie W. 81 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Nannie retired from Miamisburg City Schools as a cafeteria worker and playground aide. She taught Sunday School and sang at her church. She and her husband also volunteered at Bethany Village in Centerville. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. Nannie is survived by her husband, James Huff; children, Gary Huff of Miamisburg, Connie Gibson of Miamisburg, Cheryl Huff of GA, and Jay Huff & Clifton Gray of Springboro; grandchildren, Ryan (Cheryl) Gibson of Miamisburg, Aaron Huff of Miamisburg, Emily Huff & Tad Killian of Dayton, Jenae (Trey) Scearce of GA, Kyle Huff of Franklin, and Sierra Hodges of Akron; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Michael, Tyler, Kelsey, Aubrey, Savannah, and Lillith; great-great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Corbin; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends; her church family of Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, her Bethany Village family in Centerville, and Franklin High School Class of 1957 classmates. Services will be private with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Final resting place in Springboro Cemetery. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. To share memories and for updates, visit www.anderson-fh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Susan G. Komen Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.