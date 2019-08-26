|
|
BANFIELD (Downs-Brumfield), Rev Naomi Rose Went to be with the lord and those who went before her on Saturday August 17th following a horrific vehicle crash in Conroe,Texas. Naomi was born in a log cabin on Carbon Hill to Rev Charles and Florence (Horn) Downs. Naomi had a full and adventurous life working in the missionary field in Mexio and South America with her family. In later years she began specializing in Children's Ministries with clowns and puppets. Visiting sick and injured children across the Midwest. She attended and was a proud alumni of World Harvest Bible College in Columbus, Ohio. She has been a member of IPCC Church in Springfield, Ohio for more than 30 years. She took every opportunity to share God's love through words and songs to everyone she met. She loved the outdoors and the beauty of nature, the sound of birds singing and the wind blowing through the trees. She was also a gifted painter and artist. Naomi is preceded in death by her husband George Brumfield of Springfield, Ohio and Edwin Banfield of Dayton, Ohio. Her parents Rev Charles and Florence (Horn) Downs, Daughter Pamela Brumfield and her sons Jesse Waugh and Keith Brumfield, all of Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by her for daughters, Barbara (Brumfield) Conley of Springfield, Ohio, Jackalene (Waugh) Washburn of Piketon, Ohio, Anna (Brumfield) Stiltner of Houston, Texas and Elizabeth (Brumfield) Pettingill of Groves, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Georgia (Downs) Songtag of Silsbee, Texas and two brothers Charles Downs of Chillicothe, Ohio and Timothy Downs of Kountze, Texas. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will continue to carry her legacy. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Naomi will be Wednesday at 10:30AM in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ with Rev. Richard Blevins officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Carbon Hill Cemetery in Logan, Ohio at 3:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 26, 2019