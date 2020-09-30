1/1
Naomi BROWN
1931 - 2020
BROWN, Naomi Jean Naomi Jean Brown, age 89, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights. She was born August 18, 1931, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Opal Blair. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Brown; son, Chris Brown; sister, Geneva Gibson; granddaughter, Jamie Brown; and great-grandson, Andrew. Naomi is survived by her sons, Scotty (Karen) Brown and Paul (Diana) Brown; grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) Brown, Spenser (Jesse) Ruvalcaba; great-grandchildren, Adelina and Maddox; sisters, Ruth Francis and Thelma Young; as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Naomi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Vandalia Church of the Nazarene. Naomi had the gift of hospitality and loved cooking and entertaining for her friends and family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Day City Hospice or Focus on the Family, in Naomi's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
OCT
1
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
