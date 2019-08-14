Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Carolus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Carolus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Carolus Obituary
CAROLUS (Gay), Naomi Harrison Age 82, of West Milton, went to be with the Lord August 12th, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Frank Gay; mother, Ruby Jackson; sister, Wilma Crockett; and husband, Russ Carolus. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Burns, Janet (Rick) Higgins, Sandra (Ben) Buck and Cynthia (Ken) Klosterman; step children, Russ (Natalie) Carolus and Norma Carolus; along with 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Willow View Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Naomi or leave a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now