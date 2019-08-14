|
CAROLUS (Gay), Naomi Harrison Age 82, of West Milton, went to be with the Lord August 12th, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Frank Gay; mother, Ruby Jackson; sister, Wilma Crockett; and husband, Russ Carolus. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Burns, Janet (Rick) Higgins, Sandra (Ben) Buck and Cynthia (Ken) Klosterman; step children, Russ (Natalie) Carolus and Norma Carolus; along with 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Willow View Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Naomi or leave a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019