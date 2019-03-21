|
|
CARPENTER, Naomi M. 86, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1933, in Springfield the daughter of the late Cecil R. Bevan Sr. and Clara L. (Davis). She graduated from Springfield High School and retired twice, once from Kaufman Latimar Pharmaceuticals, and lastly from Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Carpenter in 2012, her grandparents who raised her, Alva Walter and Elizabeth Bevan, two brothers: Cecil R. Bevan Jr., and Melvin E. Duwel. Naomi is survived by two sons: William E. (Ana) Compston Jr., and Tony L. (Brenda) Compston; three sisters: Nancy Benedict, Marcella Brewster and Martha Reed; two grandsons: Chad (Jennifer) Compston and Tyler L. Compston; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 21, 2019