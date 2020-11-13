1/
Naomi KOSTER
1923 - 2020
KOSTER (Johnson), Naomi Evelyn "Tommie"

97, of Springfield passed away November 9, 2020, in Forest Glen. She was born October 4, 1923, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the daughter of James and Lena Johnson. Naomi was a devoted member of Emmanuel's Promise Church. She loved spending time with her loving family and was retired from Robbins and Myers. Survivors include one son; William "Bill" Koster, one granddaughter; Christi (Troy) Carrington, one great-grandson; Jakob Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. She was

preceded in death by her beloved husband; Charles Kenneth "Charlie" Koster, January 24, 2019, sisters; Opal, Doris,

Elizabeth and Pride, brother; Darrell and her parents.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral

services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Meister officiating. Masks will be required. Burl will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
NOV
16
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
