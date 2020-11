97, of Springfield passed away November 9, 2020, in Forest Glen. She was born October 4, 1923, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the daughter of James and Lena Johnson. Naomi was a devoted member of Emmanuel's Promise Church. She loved spending time with her loving family and was retired from Robbins and Myers. Survivors include one son; William "Bill" Koster, one granddaughter; Christi (Troy) Carrington, one great-grandson; Jakob Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. She waspreceded in death by her beloved husband; Charles Kenneth "Charlie" Koster, January 24, 2019, sisters; Opal, Doris,Elizabeth and Pride, brother; Darrell and her parents.Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeralservices will be held at 1:30 PM Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Meister officiating. Masks will be required. Burl will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com