Naomi MARTZ
1937 - 2020
MARTZ, Naomi Our Angle Naomi Ruth "Midge" Martz, 82, of Middletown, passed peacefully on Friday, September 04, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on December 16, 1937, in Hazel Green, KY, to John Howard and Sarah Jane (O'hair) Tibbs. Midge loved her job at Central Pastry where she worked for over 25 years. Her biggest joy in life was her family, she was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by her husband, James Martz, children, Carol Sue (Mark) Plunkett, Rena Kay Auvil, Melinda (Hans) Huf, Steve Martz and Robin Martz, brother, Howard Tibbs Jr., sister, Carol Jean Brewer, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and her little dog, Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Kent Porterfield, brother, Elbert Mason Tibbs, son, Mark Martz, grandson, Bryan Martz. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044 with Father John Civille officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum
