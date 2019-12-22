|
NABORS, Naomi Ruth Age 88 of Dayton, peacefully made her glorious journey into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Cookeville, TN to the late Hartford and Della Gilliam. She is preceded in death by her husband Hershel, siblings Geneva, Charles and Jess, brother-in-law Arnold, and Dee Dee Nabors. She is survived by her children Cliff (Laura) Nabors and Diane (Tom) Pridmore, grandchildren Shannon Nabors, Aaron (Jen) Chaney, Troy (Maia) Nabors, Chad (Adriana) Nabors, and April (Bryan) Davidson, great-grandchildren Thor, Emma, Aralynn, Kendall, Kyra, Caimen, Jaxon, Madden, Maverick, Stanton, and Maylin, sister LouEllen, sisters-in-law MaryLou, Jean, Aline, and Glenda, and many much loved nieces, nephews, and friends. She had been a seamstress at Hall Cleaners. Naomi accepted the Lord at a very young age and faithfully served Him. She was a 66 year member of First Dayton Free Will Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, prominent member of the women's group, and a mentor to many members of the church. She had passion for reaching out to people through her cooking. The family would like to thank the caregivers of 10 Wilmington Place and Vitas Hospice for the devoted care of their mother. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor Gary Farris and Pastor Mark Long officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on Monday, December 23. Memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice or the 10 Wilmington Place Employee Appreciation Fund. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019