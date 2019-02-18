McBRIDE, Naomi S. Age 99, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Randall Residence in Tipp City. She was born September 18, 1919 to the late Henry & Nancy (Sutton) Smith in Corbin, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel L. McBride; her parents; granddaughter Rhonda Womble; great grandson Phillip McKiney; 3 brothers and 4 sisters. She will be missed and remembered by her children Zane (Judy) Oaks of Dayton, Mike (Debbie) Oaks of Union and Kathy (Mark) Poulos of Spring Hill, FL; grandchildren Lori (Neil), Jill (Mack), Jaime (Cassie), Chris (Crystal), Georgia Mae, and Megan; great grandchildren Noel, Coleton, Kelton, Hiram, Luke, Carter, Christian, Dylan, Erin, and Ryan and great great grandson Wyatt. Naomi was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and loved sewing, cooking, camping, reading, and watching Jeopardy. The family would like to thank the staff at Randall Residence for their excellent and devoted care that they gave Naomi especially her nurses Angie, Lori and Nancy. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Online memories of Naomi may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com. Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary