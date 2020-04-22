|
WENNER, Naomi Earlene 70 of Springfield passed away April 19, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Columbus, Ohio May 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Russell and Naomi Tucker, Sr. Naomi was a 1968 graduate of Tecumseh High School and received her B.S. in Education from Wright State University. She was a member of South Charleston United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and the Home City Chapter 258 Order of Eastern Star. Her greatest passion was her grandkids but in her spare time she enjoyed reading. Naomi was preceded in death by her brother Russell G. Tucker, Jr. and her husband Larry Wenner of 42 years who passed away October 18, 2019. Survivors include her sons Lamar (Monica) Wenner and John (Hannah) Wenner; grandchildren Marcus, Russell and Delaney Wenner. Due to COVID19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the Animal Welfare League. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020