Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Naomi WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Naomi E. 92, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband William Williams; sons Chalmer Williams and David Williams; brothers Bill Tudor, Robert Tudor, Charles Tudor, James Tudor, Dale Tudor and Ronald Tudor. She is survived by her Brother and sister-in-law Don and Florence Tudor of Rushylvania, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews. She formerly worked at WPAFB and was a Sunday school teacher in Fairborn and Beavercreek. Naomi attended Trinity Christian Assembly in Beavercreek. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A funeral service will be 10:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Byron Cemetery, Contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Assembly. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
