Natalie HALL
1938 - 2020
HALL, Natalie "Joan" Age 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on September 15, 1938, in Lancaster, Ohio. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Staten and Anna (Kermit "Pete") Baker. She leaves behind her beloved husband of nearly 63 years, Richard "Dick" Hall; daughter, Karen (James) Abshear; son, Richard "Rick" Hall Jr.; grandchildren, Heather Collins, Rob (Alaina) Collins, Savannah Hall, Spencer Hall, Colton Abshear, and Shayla Hall and her great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Collins. Joan is also survived by her two brothers, Melvin "Dick" (Ruth) Staten of Lancaster, Ohio and David (Alice) Staten of Wesley Chapel, Florida as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends that were like family. Joan retired from Northeastern School District after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus. Joan and her family are members at First Christian Church where her service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Joan's honor and expressions of sympathy can be left for her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
