HINTON, Natalie Anne 67, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in her home. She was born in Springfield on February 5, 1952 the daughter of William and Gloria (Robinson) Speaks. She retired from Honda in 2009 after 26 years of service and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Columbus. In addition to her mother of Springfield, she is survived by her three children, Kyle Leanne (John Chappell) Hinton, Andrew Hinton and Michelle Hinton; granddaughter, Ciera (Jarord Jones) Hinton and very special grandson who she raised, Brandon Hinton; grandson, Jakai Chappell; great grandchildren, Justus and Marley Jones; aunts, Lorna Washington, Penelope Frelot, Jeanette Robinson and Joyce Robinson; lifetime friend, Addie Barnes and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; grandson, Jayden Jaumel Payne. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019