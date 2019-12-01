|
ROE, Natalie G. Beloved sister of Cecilia Silvus, Iris (Ron) Collier, Tony (Lorraine) Roe, Kara (Greg) Koons, Kim (Steve) Getter and the late Lavern Kay Lightfoot. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 62. Memorial visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester, on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 12 noon until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019