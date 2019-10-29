|
|
BREWER, Natasha Nichole Age 48, of Atlanta, GA, a native of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a member of the National Board of Realtors, and a member of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by her mother, Denise Pooler. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Stephen Shockley; sons, Diallo Benson, Jhalin Brewer; daughters, Terinee Pooler, Aujanae Pooler; sisters, Danielle Pooler, Taylor Shockley; grandfather, Hilton Pooler; grandson, Chase Stokley; special friend, Lita Johnson; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Pleasant Green M.B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019