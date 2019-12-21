|
DARR, Nathan S. "Nate" Age 36, lifelong resident of Centerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1983 to Michael & Carolyn (Brown) Darr. He is preceded in death by grandparents Elbert & Martha Darr, Donald & Virginia Brown, uncles Tom Brown, Matthew Darr & cousin Matthew Darr, Jr. He is survived by his parents, brother Jared (Cassie) Darr, his nephew, Jackson & nieces Madelyn Mae & Scarlett Darr whom he adored, close friend Teri Brewster & his beloved dog, Sadie Lou. He graduated from Centerville High School & the University of Dayton where he was a standout soccer player. He was currently employed as an account manager at Verso Corp. He was passionate about Notre Dame football. He loved rehashing old soccer games, that National Championship with coach Tracy & the team. He believed in giving his best always or get out of the way. He loved a great Pine Club steak, his golf league & buddies at Yankee Trace & sharing the "project" Jeep & Z3 with his brother. He would always do anything for anyone & was surrounded by so many friends. Nate never missed a Marvel movie premier with friends, loved sporting his OMG outrageous St. Patrick's Day suits and the "Nate & Lindsay Birthday Luaus." Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23 at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019