Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
ROSE, Nathan Of Franklin, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 26. He leaves on to cherish his memory, mother Traci (Wayde) Barrett; sister Brooklynn Barrett; step-grandparent Joyce Miller, and many other aunts, uncles, and other family. He is preceded in death by his father Rodney Rose; and grandparents Jim Miller, Diane Monk, Alfred Rose, and Bonnie Rose. Everyone spoke about Nathan's smile, which could light up any room. He loved Barney and balloons. Nathan enjoyed being outside and liked toys, especially ones that played music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Private services to be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020
