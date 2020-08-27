Nathan ZIMMERMAN

1/1
ZIMMERMAN, Nathan Miciah "Nate" Nathan Miciah "Nate" Zimmerman, 19, of Springfield, passed away August 24, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born September 22, 2000, in Springfield, the son of Jessica Zimmerman. Nate enjoyed all kinds of sports, especially basketball and football. He was employed at Parker's Trutech. Survivors include his wife; Joskoya Wynn, daughter; Ka'Niyla Zimmerman, mother; Jessica Zimmerman, father; Randy Shuford, brothers; Brandon Zimmerman, Isaiah Shuford and Randy Shuford, sister; Jayla Huguely, grandparents; Wayne (Karen) Zimmerman, Pam (Yogi) Beatty and Shirley Justice, aunts; Rachel Fortune (Luke), Meagan Campbell (Boomer) and Kathy Duru, niece; Addison Zimmerman and special friends; Dae'Montez Hall and Raheim Moss plus many other loving and supportive family members and close friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
