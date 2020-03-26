|
|
HARRISON, Nathaniel David Age 87, departed March 23, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and son. Born to the late James C. Harrison and Arcola Moore. Nathaniel was a native of Dayton, Ohio. He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and proudly served in the Korean War. Nathaniel married Nancy Bell Davis of Winchester, Kentucky on July 10, 1955. They were married for 64 years and had 7 children. Nathaniel worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. After many awards and dedicated service, he retired in 1989. Nathaniel is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Olivia (Chester) Holland, Arnstein Johnson and James (Dorothy) Harrison. Along with his wife he is survived by brothers, Richard (Melestine) Harrison, Jack Harrison and Peter (Glorice) Harrison; 7 children; Nathaniel Harrison Jr., Nadine (Walter) Turner, Dean Harrison, Marcell (Stan) Hoard, Natalie Harrison, Nannette Tabb and Daniel Harrison, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Private visitation, followed by interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020