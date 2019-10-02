|
JENKINS, Nathaniel K. Age 89, of Dayton, loving son, devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, died peacefully on September 27, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton following a short illness. He was born August 24, 1930, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Leroy and Mary Jenkins. He was educated in the East Cleveland School District where he and his brother were the first African-American children to attend. After graduating, he served a short stint in the US Army as a paratrooper. Following discharge he married the late Lou Ellen Bradford, and in 1969 they relocated with their three young sons to Dayton, OH, where he was employed at the Kettering Hospital in Protective Services Department and as a colporteur for the Allegheny West Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. He remained at Kettering Hospital until his retirement as Director of Protective Services in 1994. He was a member of the Ethan Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church where he served faithfully as church treasurer, church elder, Sabbath School Teacher, and the instructor of a special Bible study class that he taught for 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, he is survived and deeply loved by three sons, Wayne (Dionne) Jenkins, Nathaniel K. Jr. (Sheila) Jenkins, Keith (Ida Mae) Jenkins, brother Eugene (Robbie) Jenkins, Cleveland, OH; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, plus two on their way, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10-11:00 a.m. at Ethan Temple Seventh-day Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Road, Clayton, OH, with funeral service beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Jeffersonview Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019