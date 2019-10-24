|
|
OVERSTREET Sr., Nathaniel L. Age 61 of Dayton, departed this life on October 16, 2019. Funeral services 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, October 26, 2019 at FREEDOM FAITH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 6540 N. Main St., with Pastor Federick Hayes Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be held 4:00 p.m., FRIDAY, October 25, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019