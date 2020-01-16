Home

Nathaniel ROSSER


1935 - 2020
Nathaniel ROSSER Obituary
ROSSER, Nathaniel "Nate" 84, of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, at Grandview Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1935 to James and Viola Rosser in Stirrat, WV. He was educated in the Aracoma, West Virginia public schools and attended El Paso Community College and Central State University. Nate retired from the United States Army with 20 years of service. When his military career ended, he worked as a civilian computer programmer for the Army and retired as a system analyst for the Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Nate is survived by his wife Barbara and 3 adult children, Ronald L. Rosser, Deborah (Marvin) Brown and Natalie Cole Turner (Brian), nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Annette Holiday and Shirley Arnold; brothers, Ernest (Sherry) Rosser and Willie Rosser and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Robert, James, Marvin and Gregory and a sister, Jeanette. Service will be held at Greater Allen AME Church on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Elmer S. Martin, Eulogist. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
