Dayton National Cemetery
Nathaniel SCOTT

Nathaniel SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, Nathaniel L. Age 103 of Dayton, Ohio, beloved family and church member (Wayman A.M.E. Church), born in Birmingham, Alabama, was called to glory peacefully on May 2, 2020. Nathaniel was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from General Motors Frigidaire. Affectionately called "Scotty", he enjoyed music (especially jazz) and played the trumpet. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds Baseball fan and traveled to Florida for the Reds Baseball Camp every year. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Will and James Scott; wife, Gladys Virginia Scott; sister, Essalene (William) Bailey; brothers, James and Albert Scott. He is survived by sister, Dolores (Scott) Stallings and brother, Lloyd Scott; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a private service held on Monday, May 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, Wayman A.M.E. Church, officiating. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
