DEWBERRY, Nathon Porter Age 52, passed away November 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 16, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Milton Sr. and Beauty Dewberry. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan. He is survived by son, Ne'Shaun M. Dewberry; brothers, Joseph, Irvin (Felicia), David (Angel), and Nathaniel (Angela) of Seattle, WA; sisters, Belinda (Andre) Johnson, and Brenda; best friend and mentor, Carl Johnson; other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 8:30 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019