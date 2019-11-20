|
MAYES Jr., Nazarean Was born in Piper, Alabama to Nazarean Mayes, Sr. and Bessie Mae Mayes. They later moved to Caples and Hemphill, West Virginia. He died peacefully at home after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Cornelius Mayes & Julia Richards. He leaves to morn his passing, a loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Frances H. Mayes and his number 1 son Edwin B. Mayes (Sinothile), Cleveland, Ohio, one devoted sister, Edna Ruth Swint (Sammy), Roosevelt NY, and his niece, Georgianna Brent, Detroit, MI. Many other nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. He graduated from Kimball High School, Kimball, West Virginia in 1953. He went on to join the Army for two years. After two years, he entered West Virginia State College where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Industrial Arts Education. He furthered his education in Elementary Education at Toledo University and a Master's Degree in Administration Supervision from Xavier University. He accepted his first teaching opportunity in Dayton with Dayton Public Schools (DPS) and continued to teach until taking on the role of assistant principal at E.J. Brown and later principal of Whitter Elementary School. After many years, he accepted a job as Director of the Industrial Arts Program for the Dayton Public School System. He retired from the Dayton Public School System after 34 years. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter for Jefferson Township for over 20 years and a Charter Member of the Dayton Kiwanis Club. He is a life member of the following: Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA), Retired Teachers Association (RTA) where he served on the board, AARP, and the West Virginia State Alumni. He is also a member of the Do-Nothing Club. He was an avid golfer with a "Hole in One" and an outstanding bowler with many awards as well as participating in many other activities. He has been a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years and a devoted Sunday school scholar. He was an exceptional Husband, Father, Friend, and Mentor. He did a lot of service to his community. He never met a stranger. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton Ohio 45402. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019