BARTLETT, Neal R. 84, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born September 27, 1935 in Springfield, the son of the late Kenneth & Gladys (Shroyer) Bartlett. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired after 27 years as a branch manager of National City Bank. Neal was an avid sports fan, and loved golfing. He is survived by his wife, H. Rosalee Bartlett; brothers Glenn (Sallee) Bartlett, Terry (Julia) Bartlett; son Randall (Laura) Bartlett; daughters Gwyn (John) Boettcher, Nancy (Doug) Zorn, Amy Bartlett; step-daughters, Daun (Rick) Miller, April (Steve) Coppess; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Honey Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
