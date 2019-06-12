Home

Neal BOOHER

Neal BOOHER Obituary
BOOHER, Neal Age 42 of Dayton, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born January 9, 1977 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the son of Stephen Brumbaugh and Ardith (Craddock) Lopez. Neal was dedicated to the safety of all passengers as a bus driver for the Greater Dayton RTA for over 8 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, "Go Pack Go"!!! Mostly Neal was a devoted husband and father. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Brumbaugh, and brother, Michael Booher. Neal is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Booher; children, Caleb and Annalyse Booher, his older children, William Hubbs and Morgan Tabor; brother, Chris, along with extended family and numerous friends. Family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Booher family at www.gofundme.com/help-neil-booher039s-family?member=2375384. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019
