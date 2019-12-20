|
WHITBY, Ned A kind, loving and generous man with a great sense of humor, Ned Whitby, age 98, passed away Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at his home in Bellbrook. He was born October 10th, 1921 to Mamie (Jarrett) and Marvin Whitby in Jarratt, Virginia. He was formerly employed as an Aircraft Mechanic for Wright-Patt Air Force Base, and retired after 34 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 73 years, Bonnie, and their daughter Patricia Robinson. Ned is survived by his son, Allen Whitby (Shirley) of Beavercreek; daughters, Sheila Saunders (John) of Bradford and Betty Quakenbush (Sherman) of Springboro; five grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsea), Ashlie (Michael), Amanda, Michael, Allison; and twelve great-grandchildren. Ned loved gardening, history, especially during the Civil War era, camping, and reading. He was fascinated with airplanes, the Air Force Museum, and the Air Show. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to a visitation for family and friends on Saturday December 21st, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. Life Celebration Services will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Gifford officiating. Burial at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, or share a story about Ned at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019