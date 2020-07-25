DOWNS, Nedra Neher Nedra Neher Downs, 89, of Springfield, passed away July 22, 2020, at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born July 19, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to Millard W. and Dorothy (Domer) Neher. She graduated from Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg College. She was secretary to the family owned businesses, Culligan Springfield Soft Water Co., Past President of Neher Burial Vault Co. and Past President of the Ohio Burial Vault Association. She belonged to Altrusa and White Shrine. Nedra was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church. Throughout her life Nedra pursued many interests: classical piano, antiquing, pastels, traveling, sewing and reading. In most recent years she and her husband researched and documented that she is descendant to Springfield's founding families. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Adam J. Neher. Nedra was married to her High School sweetheart for 69 years, Allan O. Downs; additional survivors include daughters, Denise (Richard) Sutherland and Doreen (Gary) Pinney; granddaughter, Christy (Erik) Knutson; great-granddaughter, Willowmina Knutson; great-grandsons, Guy and Rune Knutson; and many friends and family especially at Neher Burial Vault. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the First Lutheran Church 30 S Wittenberg Ave Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com