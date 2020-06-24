KOBUS, Nelda S. "Scottie" 98, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born February 18, 1922, in Martin County, IN, the daughter of the late Herbert and Carrie Scott. After High School, Nelda enlisted in the Navy's WAVES and was stationed in Washington DC as a code-breaker. After serving in the Navy she moved to Dayton in 1946 and worked for Frigidaire, later retired from civil service at WPAFB, where she worked as a computer programmer and after retirement operated the Waterbed Store in New Carlisle. Nelda enjoyed gardening, sewing and loved animals. She also had a strong determination and focus, and was never afraid to speak her mind. Nelda was very concerned about the plight of the working women. She was a proud member of the Federally Employed Women and being extremely proud of her military service, she was a charter member of the Women in Military Service for American. Nelda is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Kobus in 1962; sons, Charles S. and Gregory Kobus; sisters, Helen, Ruth and Ester; and brother, Calvin. She is survived by her son, Mark Kobus. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10-11am in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with the service to honor Nelda beginning at 11:00 AM in the funeral Home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.