ADAMS, Nelia Dean 85, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 3, 1934 in Owingsville, KY the daughter of Irvin and Elvessa (McGlothin) Oakley. Nelia enjoyed her Springfield Bowling Leagues for over 30 years and loved garage sales. Her true love was her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her two children, Brenda Stickley, Lancaster, OH and Michael (Cathy) Adams, Ft. Wayne, IN; five grandchildren, Angela Fitzsimmons, Scott (Shannon) Elliott and Krista, Branden and Lindsi Adams; seven great grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob and Anna Fitzsimmons, Ethan Elliott, Eleeya Ershadi, Katherine Gibson and Liam Adams; two brothers, Robert (Ruby) Oakley and Paul (Joyce) Oakley; one sister-in-law, Marie Oakley; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don (Dessie) Adams for all of their help and support over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dean Adams, her parents, a brother, Vernon Oakley and a son-in-law, Jack Stickley. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made to .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 16, 2019