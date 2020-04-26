|
LAMANTIA, Nell "Teena" 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born July 17, 1943 in Corbin, Kentucky. Nell enjoyed collecting and making jewelry and family genealogy. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Anne Maria Burnside, Frank (Tricia) Lamantia, and Lucy (Rob) Hildebrand; grandchildren, Joey (Jamie) Binegar, Austin and Amanda Burnside, Leah and Erin Lamantia, Joe and Abby Hildebrand; great grandchildren, Jackson and Lincoln Binegar; beloved cousin, Eva Padgett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Kent and Edith (Shafer) Eagle; husband, Joe Lamantia; and her sisters, Terie (John) Warthman and Carole (Herman) Adams. A private service will be held. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020