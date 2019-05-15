BASSITT, Nella Ruth "Nell" 87, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in Brown County Health and Living Center in Nashville, Indiana. Nella was born in Garretts Bend, West Virginia to the late Thomas McDowell and Pearl Armstrong McDowell on October 17, 1931. Nella Ruth grew up on a farm in Garretts Bend, W. VA and had 19 step-siblings. Nella Ruth became a Fashion Coordinator for two high end dress shops in Hamilton, Ohio, Marilyn's Dress Shop and Irene's Dress Shop. She was a buyer for the gift shop for the hospital in Hamilton. Nella Ruth was a devoted mother to her children and was a woman of great faith. She belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Hamilton where she taught Sunday school to many children and adults. She was a member of the Washington Chapter #195 Order of Eastern Star and was a Star Point Officer portraying Ruth and Esther. Nella Ruth was a great cook, avid poker player, an artist as well as an accomplished seamstress. She loved to put together jigsaw puzzles with her favorite son-in-law Bob. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Lovely Ladies Book Club in Nashville. Nella Ruth married the love of her life George Bassitt on April 27, 1950. Nella Ruth was one of the most forgiving people in the universe. She dearly loved her family and touched many people's lives. Nella Ruth is survived by her three children; Christy Lynn (husband Bob) Kirlin, George Edward Bassitt, Jr. and Deborah Elizabeth Bassitt. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband George Bassitt, Sr.; grandson Chuck Kirlin and daughter-in-law Marcy Bassitt. Funeral ceremony will be held at 12pm on Friday May 17, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Pastor Mark D. Finfrock officiating. Interment will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or Our Hospice of Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary