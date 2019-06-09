Home

Nellean COMBS Obituary
COMBS, Nellean Reece Bowman 92, passed away June, 3, 2019 at Stonespring of Vandalia. She previously resided on Jane Avenue in Miami Township Ohio for 63 years. Nellean was the daughter of Henry and Louisa Addison Reece in Levi Ky. She was the fifth child of thirteen children. She was preceded in death by her husband James P. Combs, her parents, brothers Robert, Edsel, and Jackie, sisters Pearl, Ruby, Dorothy, Beulah, Golda Mae, and son-in-law Roy Pullins. She is survived by daughter Phyllis Pullins of Huber Heights and son Ricky Bowman of Mentor, brothers George (Betty) Reece of Miamisburg, Willard, Donald, and Billy (Carolyn) Reece of Owsley County Ky. Step-daughter Phyllis (Gary) Conner of West Carrolton. Grandchildren: William (Billie Sue), Scot (Maria), Christopher (Donna) Pullins, Mindi (Scott) Barker, Jeffrey (Katherine), Jodie (Kelly) Bowman, Tracy and Marcy Conner. Great Grandchildren Wesley (Angela), Ryan, Christy, Cody, Candy Pullins. Britni Johnson, Mariah (Chris) Rowland, Derek, Adam, Jack Barker, Aiden, Annalie Bowman. Great -Great Grand Children Cadence, Ellie, Levi, Blaze Pullins, Jaelyn Lowell, Tucker Johnson. Father of her children William T Bowman, a large host of nieces and nephews, and special friends and longtime neighbors JoAnn and Jr. Davis. She retired from Kettering Memorial Hospital. Known to her grandkids and great grandkids as Grandma Cookie, she was an avid baker and gardener. She always enjoyed planting her garden and canning throughout her life. She can now plant her tomato patch in heaven Special thanks to Amy & Hugh at Miami Valley Hospice and the staff of Stonespring. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will immediately follow at 12:00 pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Hospice . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
