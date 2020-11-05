1/1
Nellie GREATHOUSE
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
GREATHOUSE,

Nellie Marcella

Nellie Marcella Greathouse, 90, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on November 1, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 31, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of

David and Bessie (Mitchum) McWilliam. Mrs. Greathouse was a member of the Deliverance Tabernacle. She enjoyed her crossword books, spending time with the loving grandchildren and reading her bible. Nellie had been employed at the Ohio Masonic Home. Survivors include four children; James (Jenny) Greathouse, Jr., Randy (Lisa) Greathouse, Cindy

Calderone and Amy (Ryan) Chenault, thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; James Greathouse, Sr.

in 2014, a grandson; Christopher Greathouse, daughter-in-law: Michele Greathouse and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Billy Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour

prior to the services. Masks are requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
