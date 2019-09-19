Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Nellie JONES
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
4134 Cedar Ridge Rd.
Dayton, OH
Nellie JONES


1924 - 2019
Nellie JONES Obituary
JONES, Nellie L. 95, of Butler Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was born to Fred & Julia Graham on Sept. 2, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio. Nellie was a charter member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, where she worked in the school's cafeteria and served as a teacher's aide. She also served on the Parish Council, Bereavement Committee, the Rosary Altar Society, the church choir & Worship Commission. Also, Nellie was a Lector & Seasons Group facilitator. She was a devoted participant in Bible Study for many years. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gordon; her parents and brothers, Fred & Jack. Survived by her daughter Julie Hirt (Chris); sons, Keith (Ann) & Dale (Barbara) Jones; 7 grandchildren, Andrew Jones, David Jones, Melissa Barnes, Catherine Jones, Greg Hirt, Christina Maxwell & Ben Hirt; 4 great grandchildren, Haley Barnes, Mady Barnes, Brooke Barnes & Lily Jones; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Fr. Benoit Mukamba, celebrant. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Rd. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
