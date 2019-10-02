|
|
RAY, Nellie A. 83 of Springfield passed away September 29, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in South Charleston, Ohio on March 12, 1936, the daughter of Orin and Margaret Slagle, Sr. Nellie was a 1954 graduate of Southeastern High School. She retired as office manager for MetLife. Nellie later helped her family at Dave's Marathon. She was a Pythian Sister and enjoyed cooking, doing cross stitch and camping. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband David; sisters Frieda Hazlett, Mary Dillon and Carolyn Wilder; brother Orin Slagle, Jr. Survivors include her children Tami Ray, Jim (Sally) Ray and Mike (Leslie) Ray; sisters Barbara Ray, Jo Young, Ruth and Judy Slagle; grandchildren Travis Ray, Marc Ray, JD Ray, Tiffany (John) Kime, Matthew (Anna) Ray and Chelsea Ray; great-grandchildren Ella & Delilah; many nieces and nephews. Services will be Thursday at 2:30PM in the Chapel of Rose Hill Mausoleum with Pastor Cody Hensley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospices. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019