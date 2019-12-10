|
THOMASTON, Nellie R. Born Oct. 14, 1944, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 at Friendship Village, Trotwood, Oh. Nellie was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Central State University, and was an art teacher with Dayton Public Schools for 37 years. She was a longtime member of Philips Temple CME Church, and later a member of Peoples Community CME Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel & Ruth Thomaston, and sister Annie Louise Smith. She is survived by her daughter Joi Thomaston; her sister Vanessa McGuire; and Nephew Lester Smith, Visitation Thursday , December 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H McGee Blvd, Dayton, Oh 45402. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Johnson Brown.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019