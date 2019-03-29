TUCKER, Nellie Payne Age 88 of Fort Thomas, KY, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Nellie was born on September 2, 1930 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Earl and Martha (Raebenstein) Payne. She worked in culinary and lab support at Procter & Gamble for over 30 years, until her retirement in 1994. Nellie is survived by her daughter, Debbie Tucker-Rauch and her husband John Rauch; grandson, Winston Rauch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Clarence, Marguerite, Richard, Babe, Dorothy, and John. Visitation will be held from 1pm until 3pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Services will be held at 3pm on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jacob Flannery officiating. Interment will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nellie's name to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary