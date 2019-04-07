|
PEARSON, Sr., Nelson 95, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on April 3, 2019. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are being handled the National Cremation Society. Nelson was born in Richmond, Kentucky on January 8, 1924. He grew up and attended school in Dayton, Ohio. Nelson worked as a copy layout artist for Reynolds and Reynolds for 25 years. He enjoyed fast-pitch softball and boating with family and friends. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the F.O.E. in St. Mary's, Ohio. Preceded in death by mother Jenny Kester and sisters Christine McGalin and Eldean Smith. Nelson is survived by his wife Carole, brother Marvin Keller (Barb Massie), son Nelson Pearson, Jr., daughters Debbie Stricker (Bob) and Patty Hafer, grandchildren Adam and Drew Stricker (Nimisha), great grandchildren Donovan, Amelia, and Sunny and other family and friends. Nelson is preceded in death by his previous wife, Jonell Pearson. In lieu of flowers donations in Nelson's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota (5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019