Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Nelson TRACY Jr.


1943 - 2019
Nelson TRACY Jr. Obituary
TRACY Jr., Nelson Joseph Age 76 peacefully passed away at Bethany Village Centerville OH on July 15, 2019. Joe was born in Ashtabula OH on January 19, 1943, the son of Nelson J. and Genevieve M. Tracy. An avid sports enthusiast, Joe was a standout football player at Ashtabula High School. He furthered his education with a BA from Baldwin Wallace University and a MBA from Miami University. As an account manager, corporate planner, and operations director, he worked with NCR, Robbins and Meyers and Carlson Marketing, retiring from Catholic Social Services after 25 years of service as Director of Finance and Administration, where he was loved by his "work wives". Joe treasured his many friends from the "Meadows", the Bubba-Tracy tennis tournament, all his basketball and tennis buddies and especially his Thursday lunch group. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents and sole sibling Penelope Topoly, and survived by brother-in-law Bart, nephew Andrew (Susan) and niece Eve Joseph (Matt). A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:30 PM July 18, 2019 at Baker-Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services (www.cssmv.org). Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019
