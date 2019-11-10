|
|
RUDD, Nelvin Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1937 in Breathitt County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in 1960. Nelvin was employed as a cement finisher for Hamilton Excavation. He was a member of the Church of God in Jesus, and was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Elisha and Esther (Stephens) Rudd; and one sister, Triva Mae Rudd. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye (Risner) Rudd; two sons, Lanny Rudd and Randy (Michelle) Rudd; three grandchildren, Christopher Rudd, Destiny Rudd and Chelsea Renne Rudd; four great grandchildren, Austin Christopher Rudd, Tristan James Rudd, Lillian Hope Colsto and Jesse James Leed, Jr.; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Church of God in Jesus, 5604 West Alexandria Road, Madison Township, followed by services at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Griffin and Brother Arnold Brewer officiating. Interment will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Miller Cemetery near Campton, Kentucky. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019