1/
Neoma WEBSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neoma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEBSTER (Flory), Neoma Neoma (Flory) Webster, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2020, at Legacy Village in Xenia, Ohio. Her beloved daughter Debi was by her side as she made her transition. Neoma was the widower of William (Bill) Webster with whom she shared 50 years of marriage together thru his passing in 1997. Born in 1931 she was the daughter of Allen and Clara Flory of Brookville. She was one of nine siblings and is survived by sisters Ruby, Mildred and Mabel all of whom she enjoyed playing cards with until these last few years when her dementia prevented it. She is also survived by her children Jeff and Debi, six grand-children and two great-grand-children whom she loved spending time with. She was a wonderful mother and sister and will be missed by all survivors and friends. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N Dixie Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371 at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories of Neoma may be left for the family at http://www.hale-sarver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved